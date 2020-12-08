(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) & Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Head to Head Review

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares (BRK.B) and Everest Re Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (BRK.B) $254.62 billion 2.11 $81.42 billion $9.78 23.44 Everest Re Group $8.23 billion 1.12 $1.01 billion $21.34 10.79

(BRK.B) has higher revenue and earnings than Everest Re Group. Everest Re Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than (BRK.B), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for (BRK.B) and Everest Re Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (BRK.B) 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Re Group 0 6 4 0 2.40

Everest Re Group has a consensus target price of $261.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.58%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than (BRK.B).

Profitability

This table compares (BRK.B) and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (BRK.B) 14.54% 5.25% 2.66% Everest Re Group 6.24% 5.74% 1.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.0% of (BRK.B) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of (BRK.B) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

(BRK.B) has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

(BRK.B) beats Everest Re Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

(BRK.B) Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; and leases transportation equipment and furniture. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals, metal cutting tools, and components for aerospace and power generation applications; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products, as well as offers homebuilding and manufactured housing finance; and recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products, and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings, forgings, fasteners/fastener systems, and aerostructures; and seamless pipes, fittings, downhole casing and tubing, and various mill forms. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers logistics services, grocery and foodservice distribution services, and professional aviation training and fractional aircraft ownership programs. It also retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States. The International segment writes property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda, and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, wholesaler, retail brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Ireland. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and worker's compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

