Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 355.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $380.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

