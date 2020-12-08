California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of SI-BONE worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,345,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 226,176 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 486,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.75. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $797.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.37.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura Francis sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $58,631.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,599.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,279 shares of company stock worth $6,983,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

