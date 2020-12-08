California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,900 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Scorpio Tankers worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $722.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

