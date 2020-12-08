California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 127.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $194,595.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACCO stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $784.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

