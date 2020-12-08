Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

