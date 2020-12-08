Capital Financial Planning LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 256.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.5% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

