Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,044,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,099,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 651.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 113,292 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9,242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 59,427 shares during the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUK shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CUK opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.26.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

