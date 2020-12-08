Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENTA opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

