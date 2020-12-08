Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,315 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 298.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Shares of AAPL opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

