Comparing Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and Britannia Bulk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64% Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas and Britannia Bulk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.13 billion 2.15 $439.10 million $0.78 14.42 Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britannia Bulk has a beta of 83.83, meaning that its share price is 8,283% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atlas and Britannia Bulk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 2 1 0 2.33 Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.89%. Given Atlas’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlas is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlas beats Britannia Bulk on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

