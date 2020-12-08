Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $407.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Truist raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp raised Computer Programs and Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,646.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 11,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $333,586.00. Insiders have sold 51,432 shares of company stock worth $1,491,965 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

