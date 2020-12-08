Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,398,262 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 526,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 60,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,984 shares of company stock worth $2,076,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.