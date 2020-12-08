e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Lauren Cooks Levitan Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $100,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ELF opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $22.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.16 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,546,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after buying an additional 1,184,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after buying an additional 916,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after buying an additional 539,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 992,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 360,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

