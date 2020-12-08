Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $81,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 128,537 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 718,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 367,527 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -974.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

