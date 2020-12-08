Employers Holdings Inc. Acquires 66,308 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 176.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,308 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.1% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 306.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Apple by 303.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,289,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

