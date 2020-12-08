Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Bancorporation National Zions Sells 11,448 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $808,572.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,664,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 21,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,523,880.40.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 18,552 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $1,282,499.76.

On Friday, November 27th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $339,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,424 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $724,989.20.

On Monday, November 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $684,700.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $672,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $692,800.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $699,100.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $672,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $685,600.00.

NYSE AGM opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $771.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.05. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

