First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin Sells 6,274 Shares

First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon National by 57.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 86.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after buying an additional 7,547,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 60.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after buying an additional 7,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the third quarter valued at $35,763,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 316.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after buying an additional 2,855,601 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

