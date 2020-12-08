First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 72,042 LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LC stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $100,060.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,799.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $29,997.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,602 shares of company stock valued at $190,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

