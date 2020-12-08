GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173,055 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.67% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $40,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCP opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.95.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

