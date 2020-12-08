Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 308.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 85,024 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.7% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 306.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,834,074 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Apple by 303.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

