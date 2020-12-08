Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 38.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 8.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 115.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 19.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE GMED opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.76. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.