Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 38.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 67.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.1% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.