Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $787.21 Million

Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will report $787.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $812.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $701.50 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $874.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

HOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.52. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $41.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.