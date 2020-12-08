Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,150 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hawaiian worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,267,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 116.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 930,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 500,967 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

HA stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $911.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

