Head to Head Contrast: Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) vs. Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) and Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Huize and Allianz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allianz 1 5 2 0 2.13

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Huize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Allianz shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huize and Allianz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $142.68 million 2.72 $2.14 million N/A N/A Allianz $159.47 billion 0.62 $8.86 billion N/A N/A

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Huize.

Profitability

This table compares Huize and Allianz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize 0.15% 0.54% 0.20% Allianz 4.90% 9.07% 0.68%

Summary

Allianz beats Huize on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited is a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience. According to the Oliver Wyman Report, Huize was the largest independent online long-term life and health insurance product and service platform in China as measured by gross written premiums, or GWP facilitated in 2018.For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private health, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, as well as multi-assets and alternative products; and investment management services. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients; and alternative investment management services in the real estate sector, as well as digital investment management services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

