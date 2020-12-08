Head-To-Head Review: China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM) & AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM) and AECOM (NYSE:ACM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get China CGame alerts:

China CGame has a beta of -0.78, meaning that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AECOM has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China CGame and AECOM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China CGame N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AECOM $13.24 billion 0.58 -$186.37 million $2.15 23.77

China CGame has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AECOM.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of AECOM shares are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of China CGame shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of AECOM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for China CGame and AECOM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China CGame 0 0 0 0 N/A AECOM 0 1 7 0 2.88

AECOM has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.74%. Given AECOM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AECOM is more favorable than China CGame.

Profitability

This table compares China CGame and AECOM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China CGame N/A N/A N/A AECOM -1.41% 9.37% 2.55%

Summary

AECOM beats China CGame on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China CGame Company Profile

China CGame, Inc. develops Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) in China. It focuses on self-developed MMORPGs game titles that are based on China's iconic characters and nostalgic epochs. The company owns two self-developed game engines, Turbo and Apocalypse. It intends to sell prepaid game cards to a range of regional distributors in China; and directly sell game points to players through its online sales platform. The company was formerly known as China Architectural Engineering, Inc. and changed its name to China CGame, Inc. in March 2011. China CGame, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changzhou, China.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets. The CS segment provides building construction and energy, as well as infrastructure and industrial construction services. The MS segment offers program and facilities management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology services primarily for agencies of the United States government and other national governments. The ACAP segment invests in and develops real estate projects. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for China CGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CGame and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.