Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $505.05 million, a PE ratio of 105.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.63 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCCI. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

