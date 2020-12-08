HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in HNI were worth $41,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HNI by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in HNI by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in HNI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HNI opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.14.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $507.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

Several research firms have commented on HNI. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HNI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $265,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $290,373.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,921. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

