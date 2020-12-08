Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Horace Mann Educators worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,768,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,129,000 after acquiring an additional 207,584 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,127,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,036,000 after acquiring an additional 120,583 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4,949.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 114,732 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,960,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,089,000 after acquiring an additional 96,213 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $70,149.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $119,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,074 shares of company stock valued at $556,371 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $46.23.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.