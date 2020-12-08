Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth $452,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTHT stock opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. Research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

