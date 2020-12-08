IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 30,694 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.3% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 347,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 260,849 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 270.7% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 457,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $52,984,000 after purchasing an additional 334,099 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apple by 294.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,775,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,521,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253,467 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Apple by 255.6% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 256.8% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 68,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

