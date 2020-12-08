Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 106,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,708 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 481,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 242,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,420,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

ILPT opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

