Insider Selling: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) EVP Sells 11,866 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $100,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 358,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,600.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CURO opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.99. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $14.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 5,851.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CURO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

