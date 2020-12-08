Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells 2,762 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $128,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,829.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,824 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $127,503.60.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.25. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

