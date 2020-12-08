Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells 1,389 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Turitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $308,996.94.

On Friday, October 2nd, Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00.

NYSE TDOC opened at $197.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.14 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.54 and a 52-week high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 34.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,301,000 after buying an additional 34,161 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 35.6% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 42.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.70.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

