Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 67,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

NYSEARCA PXQ opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $78.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.05.

About Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

