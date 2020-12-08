Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRET opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $85.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRET shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,241.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

