iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 282.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in iQIYI by 5,895.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 701,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 689,803 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in iQIYI by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iQIYI by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iQIYI by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.56% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQ. CLSA cut iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. New Street Research cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

