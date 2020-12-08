Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Sells $373,864.65 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 10,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $373,864.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 789,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,150,522.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IRDM stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $34.92.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

