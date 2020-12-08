Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) VP Timothy Kapalka Sells 3,125 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.23. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,222,000 after buying an additional 1,404,079 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,751 shares during the period. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,519,000 after purchasing an additional 136,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,723,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,511 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

