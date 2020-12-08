iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $65,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 122,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 65,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

