Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Position Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LANC opened at $173.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.24. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $184.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.84.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 56.80%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

