Lateef Investment Management L.P. Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 159,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,343,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.4% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 19.3% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 115.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 608,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,937,000 after buying an additional 325,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

