Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Michael A. Eisenberg Sells 8,500 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $674,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lemonade stock opened at $91.72 on Tuesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.19.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMND shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,072,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $129,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $243,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.