Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.58. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

