Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Ron Gusek Sells 10,000 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

