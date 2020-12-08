LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,117 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period.

ISD opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

