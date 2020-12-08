LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,391,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,696,000 after purchasing an additional 469,386 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

KW opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.04 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

