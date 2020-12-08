LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,983 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.